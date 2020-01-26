Storm defeat Force 3-2

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Fargo Force by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Viaero Center. The Storm got goals in the game from Chase McLane, Matthew Knies, and Joey Cipollone. Todd Scott recorded the victory in net for Tri-City after stopping 21 of Fargo’s 23 shots on goal, improving to 3-1 on the season. The Storm return to action tomorrow evening in a battle against the Omaha Lancers at the Viaero Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.StormHockey.com. Puck drop for tomorrow’s rivalry game is scheduled for 4:05pm.

Fargo’s Ondrej Pavel opened the scoring just over three minutes into the 1st period by scoring his 9th goal of the season. The goal was scored at 3:31 of the 1st period and was assisted by Kaden Bohlsen and Tristan Broz. Tri-City was outshooting Fargo 5-0 at the time of the goal but trailed 1-0 early in the 1st period. Less than a minute later, the Storm fired a shot past Force netminder Cole Brady to tie the game at 1-1. Chase McLane scored his 3rd goal of the year at 4:25 of the 1st period with Nick Donato recording his 6th assist of the year on the goal. Tri-City outshot Fargo 12-10 in the 1st period, and the game entered the 2nd period in a 1-1 tie.

Matthew Knies broke a 1-1 tie with less than a minute to play in the 2nd period to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead going into the 3rd period. Knies scored his 10th goal of the year at 19:27 of the period, with Mitchell Miller assisting on the play. Miller’s assist was his first of the game and 14th of the season. Knies’ goal was the only scoring play of the 2nd period and Tri-City carried a one goal lead into the 3rd period. Tri-City outshot Fargo 10-5 in the 2nd period.

Joey Cipollone scored in his first home game with the team since rejoining the Storm last week. Cipollone’s goal was scored at 6:27 of the 3rd period and gave Tri-City a 3-1 lead in the game. Mitchell Miller assisted on the goal, recording his 15th assist of the season and 2nd assist of the game. Fargo cut the Tri-City lead in half at 11:25 of the period. Mason Salquist netted his 10th goal of the year to give the Force a power play goal. The goal was assisted by Tristan Broz and Brian Kramer. Fargo elected to pull goaltender Cole Brady for an extra attacker with less than two minutes to play in the game, but couldn’t find any additional offense to tie the game. Tri-City outshot Fargo 10-8 in the 3rd period and improved to 18-14-3-2 in the 3-2 win on home ice. Todd Scott was named the games 3rd Star, Joey Cipollone recorded 2nd Star honors, and Mitchell Miller was named the game’s 1st Star. Tri-City outshot Fargo 32-23.

Tri-City returns to action tomorrow at the Viaero Center in a rivalry matchup against the Omaha Lancers.

