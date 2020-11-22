Storm defeat Force in overtime

keKearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 in overtime Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Caden Villegas, Parker Lindauer, and Hunter Strand scored the goals for the Storm in the win. Todd Scott recorded the victory in net. Hunter Strand scored the game winning goal in overtime to give Tri-City the win.

Tri-City’s road game against the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, November 28th has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. The Storm will now enter a rare off week before returning home for games against the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers on Friday, December 4th and Sunday, December 6th. Tri-City has now completed its first five games of the 2020-2021 regular season.

The Storm return to action on Friday, December 4th in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. For the latest information regarding the Tri-City Storm, including tickets to the next home game, visit www.StormHockey.com