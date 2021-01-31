Storm defeat Lancers 3-1

Ralston, NE. – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 3-1 Saturday night at Ralston Arena. Tri-City has now won the opening two games of a three-game weekend against Omaha. Cole McWard, Mark Estapa, and Matthew Knies scored Tri-City’s goals in the victory. Connor Hopkins recorded the win in goal after making 18 saves on 19 shots. Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center tomorrow night for another matchup against the Lancers. A limited number of tickets are still available for tomorrow’s home game. The Viaero Center Box Office will open at noon prior to tomorrow’s 6:05pm puck drop. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.