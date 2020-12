Friday, December 18th, 2020

Sioux City, IA. – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1 Friday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Nick Portz scored both of the Storm’s goals in the win. Todd Scott stopped 30 of Sioux City’s 31 shots to record the victory in goal. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in a road matchup against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop for tomorrow’s road game against Omaha is scheduled for 6:05pm.