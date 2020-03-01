Storm defeat Stars 5-2

Lincoln, NE – The Tri-Storm bounced back following a 6-2 loss on Friday night to defeat the Lincoln Stars 5-2 Saturday night at the Ice Box. Tri-City got power play goals in the game from Matthew Knies and Chase McLane. Even strength goals were scored by Nick Portz, Joey Cipollone, and Jack Lagerstrom. Todd Scott stopped 28 of Lincoln’s 30 shots on goal to record his 7th win of the season in net for the Storm. Tri-City now returns home to the Viaero Center to host the Muskegon Lumberjacks in back to back games at the Viaero Center next weekend. Tickets to both games can be purchased by visiting www.StormHockey.com or by calling 308-338-8144.

Matthew Knies scored his 13th goal of the year at 5:16 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the game. The goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Nick Portz and Colby Ambrosio. Chase McLane scored his 5th goal of the year at 13:43 of the 1st period to increase the Storm’s lead to 2-0. Mike Koster assisted on McLane’s power play goal. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-6 in the 1st period and carried a two goal lead into the 2nd period.

Nick Portz scored the only goal of the 2nd period to give the Storm a 3-0 lead. Portz’s goal was his 15th of the 2019-2020 regular season. Lincoln outshot Tri-City 8-5 in the 2nd period, but the Storm entered the 3rd period with a 3-0 lead. Zach Urdahl netted his 8th goal of the year 38 seconds into the 3rd period to cut the lead to 3-1. At 14:35 of the period, Jake Boltmann scored his 2nd goal of the season to bring the game to 3-2. With less than three minutes to play in the game, Joey Cipollone scored his 4th goal of the year to give Tri-City another two goal lead in the game. Jack Lagerstrom scored an empty net goal at 18:26 of the 3rd period to seal the victory for the Storm. The Stars outshot the Storm 16-7 in the 3rd period and 30-24 in the game. Tri-City improved to 23-16-5-2 in the win and remained the 4th place team in the USHL’s Western Conference standings.

The Storm now look forward to hosting the Eastern Conference’s Muskegon Lumberjacks in back to back games at the Viaero Center next weekend. Friday’s game is the Storm’s annual “Pack It In Purple Game” presented by the United Way. Tri-City will wear specialty sweaters with a throwback design to its inaugural season. The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game. Saturday’s game “Dog Night” at the Viaero Center where fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. The Viaero Center will host a post-game skate with the Tri-City Storm team on the ice following the game. Tickets for both games can be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 or by visiting www.StormHockey.com.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.