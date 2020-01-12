Storm defeated by Black Hawks 3-2

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm dropped its second consecutive game on the weekend by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Like Friday night’s game, Tri-City got goals from Colby Ambrosio and Chase McLane. Todd Scott stopped 18 of Waterloo’s 21 shots in his debut in net for the Storm. Tri-City now embarks on a three-game road trip before returning home again on January 25th to battle the Fargo Force. The Storm return to action on Tuesday at Young Arena in Waterloo, IA in another matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Luke Bast gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead with less than three minutes to play in the 1st period. Bast’s goal was netted at 17:45 of the 1st period and was assisted by Kyle Haskins. Tri-City outshot Waterloo 12-9 in the 1st period but trailed 1-0 entering the 2nd period. At 12:45 of the 2nd period, Tri-City tied the game on a power play goal scored by Colby Ambrosio. Ambrosio’s goal was his team-leading 17th of the season and was assisted by Matthew Knies and Chase McLane. Minutes later, at 14:11 of the 2nd period, Waterloo regained the lead on a goal by Griffin Ness. The goal was his 8th of the season and was assisted by Jacob Bengtsson. Tri-City outshot Waterloo 12-4 in the 2nd period but trailed 2-1 entering the 3rd period at the Viaero Center.

Wyatt Schingoethe increased Waterloo’s lead to 3-1 just over seven minutes into the 3rd period. The goal was Schingoethe’s 10th of the year and was assisted by Griffin Ness, who scored the Black Hawks’ previous goal. Tri-City began its comeback efforts with Chase McLane’s 2nd scoring play of the season at 8:52 of the 3rd period. McLane batted a puck out of the air and into the back of the net to cut the Waterloo lead in half. The goal was assisted by Colby Ambrosio. Tri-City used an extra attacker on the ice in the final two minutes of the game but could not force overtime with a last-minute game tying goal. Tri-City dropped back to back games after riding a five-game winning streak into the weekend. Despite the loss, the Storm have recorded points in the standings in seven of its last nine games. Logan Stein recorded the win in net for Waterloo with 37 saves on 39 Storm shots.

Tri-City returns to action Tuesday night in a road game against Waterloo before completing a three-game week with two road additional games against the Youngstown Phantoms. Despite Saturday night’s loss, Tri-City remained the 3rd place team in the USHL’s Western Conference standings.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.