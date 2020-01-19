Storm drop final game of weekend

Youngstown, OH – The Tri-City Storm dropped the final game of the weekend by a final score of 5-3 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH. Matthew Knies, Cole McWard, and Mitchell Miller scored goals in Tri-City’s loss. The Storm return home to the Viaero Center Saturday night against the Fargo Force. Tickets are available for a discounted price of $10 and can be purchase at www.StormHockey.com or by calling 308-338-8144.

Matthew Knies gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead at 11:30 of the 1st period. Knies’ goal was his 9th of the season and was assisted by Chase McLane and Carter Mazur. With under 30 seconds to play in the period, Cole McWard netted his 6th goal of the year on the power play to increase the Storm’s lead to 2-0. McWard’s goal was scored at 19:34 of the 1st period and was by Mitchell Miller and Ryan Ouellette. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 9-4 and carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period.

Youngstown scored three unanswered goals to take the lead in the 2nd period. The Phantom’s 1st goal of the game was netted by Yusako Ando at 3:14 of the period. With less than 6 minutes to play in the period, Youngstown scored two additional goals to take a 3-2 lead in the game. Matthew Cassidy scored his 8th goal of the season at 14:10 to tie the game at 2-2. The goal was scored shorthanded. Georgi Merkulov netted his 5th goal of the year at 15:52 of the period to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 11-8 in the 2nd period but trailed 3-2 entering the 3rd.

Mitchell Miller scored his 6th goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 with less than 7 minutes to play. Miller’s goal was scored at 13:28 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Colby Ambrosio and Chase McLane. At 15:35 of the 3rd period, Youngstown’s Josh DeLuca scored his 4th goal of the year to give Youngstown another lead in the game. With 31 seconds left, the Phantoms added an empty net goal to seal the win.

Tri-City returns to action next weekend at the Viaero Center with back to back home games against the Omaha Lancers and Fargo Force. On Saturday, Tri-City will play host to the Fargo Force at 7:05pm, and the team will host the Omaha Lancers at 4:05pm on Sunday. Both home games at the Viaero Center will feature $10 Tickets, $2 Busch Light Cans, and $1 Soda Cans. Sunday’s game will feature a Family 4-Pack of 4 Tickets, 4 Drinks, and 4 Hot Dogs for $40. Sunday’s game will also give fans the chance to meet their favorite Storm players as the team will host a post-game autograph session. Tickets can be purchased through www.StormHockey.com or by calling 308-338-8144.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.