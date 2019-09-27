Storm Drop First Game Of Season

Cranberry Township, PA. – The Tri-City Storm dropped its opening game of the season Thursday evening at the USHL Fall Classic. The Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak to the Storm in a 2-1 overtime win to open the season. Joe Molenaar scored the Storm’s only goal of the night in the final two minutes of the 1st period. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in its final game of the Fall Classic in a matchup against the Youngstown Phantoms. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00pm.

Waterloo netted the game’s opening goal with just over five minutes remaining in the 1st period. Ondrei Psenicka scored at 14:42 of the 1st period on a goal assisted by Matthew Argentina. Minutes later, Joe Molenaar scored his 1st goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Molenaar’s goal was scored unassisted at 18:07 of the 1st period. After a scoreless 2nd period and a scoreless 3rd period, the game entered overtime with a 1-1 score. Each team registered a shot on goal in the overtime period, but it was Waterloo’s Aaron Bohlinger who ended the game at 1:22 of the overtime period. Shots on goal in the game were 27-27.

Tri-City is back in action Friday afternoon in a game against Eastern Conference foe Youngstown. The game will be the Storm’s 2nd and final game at the Fall Classic. Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center in Kearney on Friday, October 4th for the Home Opener against the Omaha Lancers.