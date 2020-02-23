Storm drop overtime decision to rival Lancers 4-3

Kearney, NE – The Tri-Storm dropped an overtime decision for the second night in a row to the Omaha Lancers Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Adam Klapka, Colby Ambrosio, and Mitchell Miller scored goals for the Storm in the loss. Omaha’s Jack Randl scored with thirty seconds left in overtime to give the Lancers a 4-3 win. Tri-City returns to action Friday in a road matchup with the Lincoln Stars.

Omaha scored twice in the opening five minutes of the game with back to back goals from Matthew Basgall and Chase Bradley. Basgall’s goal was his 2nd of the season and was netted at 4:16 of the 1st period. Bradley’s goal was scored fourteen seconds later at 4:30 of the period. Minutes later, Tri-City’s Adam Klapka scored a power play goal to cut the Lancers’ lead in half. Mitchell Miller and Colby Ambrosio recorded assists on the goal. Tri-City outshot Omaha 15-12 in the 1st period but trailed 2-1 entering the 2nd period.

Luke Mobley scored his 17th goal of the year at 6:29 of the 2nd period to increase the Lancers’ lead to 3-1 At 12:19 of the period, Colby Ambrosio scored his team-leading 26th goal of the year to bring the Storm back within one goal of the Omaha lead. Ambrosio’s goal was assisted by Nick Portz. Omaha outshot Tri-City 10-9 in the 2nd period and led by one entering the 3rd period.

For the consecutive night, Tri-City erased a 3rd period deficit to force overtime against the Lancers. At 7:19 of the 3rd period, Mitchell Miller scored his 8th goal of the year to tie the game at 3-3. Nick Capone recorded the lone assist on the goal. Tri-City outshot Omaha 7-2 in the 3rd period.

At 4:30 of overtime, Jack Randl scored his 11th goal of the year to extend Omaha’s winning streak to nine consecutive games. Tri-City outshot Omaha 35-26 and dropped to 22-15-5-2 in the loss. Todd Scott made 22 saves on 26 shots in net for the Storm. Tri-City dropped from 3rd place to 4th place in the Western Conference standings in the loss.

Following back to back road games next weekend against rival Lincoln, Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center for games against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on March 6th and 7th. Tickets for both of the Storm’s upcoming home games can be purchased by calling 308-338-8144 or by visiting www.StormHockey.com

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.