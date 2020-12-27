Storm drop road game to Stars

Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game to the Lincoln Stars by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night at the Ice Box. Nick Portz and Hunter Strand scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. Tri-City holds a 6-4-0-0 record through the opening ten games of the 2020-2021 regular season. Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center following four consecutive road games on Thursday. Puck drop for Thursday’s New Year’s Eve game against the Lincoln Stars is set for 7:05pm.

Nick Portz gave the Storm a 1st period lead on a goal assisted by Matthew Knies and Gavin Brindley. The goal was scored at the 8:19 mark of the period and gave the Storm a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, at 9:47 of the 1st period, Lincoln’s Jack O’Leary tied the game at 1-1. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 10-8 in the 1st period and the game entered the 2nd period in a 1-1 tie.

Joey Larson scored at 6:27 of the 2nd period to give Lincoln a 2-1 lead. Noah Laba netted another goal for the Stars at 10:44 of the 2nd period to increase the lead to two goals. Despite being outshot 9-4 in the 2nd period, Lincoln carried a 3-1 lead into the 3rd period.

Zach Urdahl scored forty-five seconds into the 3rd period to increase Lincoln’s lead to 4-1. Tri-City’s final goal of the game was scored shorthanded at 15:58 of the 3rd period. The goal was netted by Hunter Strand and was assisted by Carter Mazur. The Stars’ Spencer Smith scored an empty-net goal to seal the 5-2 victory for Lincoln with just over a minute left in the game. Tri-City outshot the Stars 27-25 but dropped to 3-3 in road games this season in the loss. Todd Scott made 20 saves on 24 shots to record the loss in net for Tri-City. Lincoln’s Ryan Ouellette recorded the victory in goal.

The Storm return home to the Viaero Center in Kearney on Thursday in a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Lincoln Stars. The team is currently offering “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” tickets to the game. Additionally, the Nebraska Lottery is offering a “Family Four Pack” that includes Four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas/waters, and two Nebraska Lottery Scratch Off tickets for only $40. Drink specials for the game will include $3 Busch Light Cans, $3 Coors Light Cans, and $3 Domestic Draft Beer. Tickets are currently available online at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.