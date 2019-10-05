Storm drop shootout decision to Omaha 4-3

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm dropped a shootout decision to the Omaha Lancers 4-3 Friday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm got goals from Colby Ambrosio, Felix Carenfelt, and Ian Murphy in the loss. Tri-City returns to action on Thursday against the Sioux Falls Stampede in a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference Final. Puck drop at the Viaero Center is set for 7:05pm.

Colby Ambrosio scored his 2nd power play goal of the season just over five minutes into the game to give the Storm a 1-0 lead on home ice. Ambrosio’s goal was scored at 5:06 of the 1st period and was assisted by Joe Molenaar and Mitchell Miller. The Lancers outshot the Storm 8-6 in the opening period, but Tri-City carried a one goal advantage into the 2nd period.

Omaha netted three 2nd period goals to take control of the game entering the 3rd period. Rhett Pitlick scored his 1st goal of the season at 1:18 of the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. Felix Carenfelt responded with a power play goal to give Tri-City its second lead of the game at 6:04 of the 2nd period. Carenfelt’s goal was the first of his USHL career and was assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Benji Eckerle. Seconds later, at 6:37 of the period, Omaha answered to tie the game on a goal from Ryan Lautenbach. Jackson Decker added another goal of the Lancers at 13:34 of the 2nd period to give Omaha a 3-2 lead entering the 3rd period.

Ian Murphy scored the only goal of the 3rd period to tie the game at 3-3. Murphy’s goal was scored at 9:31 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Andrius Kulbis-Marino and Joe Berg. Tri-City outshot Omaha 9-4 in the 3rd period and forced overtime. In the overtime period, the Lancers outshot the Storm 7-2, but neither team was able to break the 3-3 tie. Friday’s Home Opener at the Viaero Center would be decided in a shootout, with Omaha outscoring the Storm 2-0. Matthew Sutton and Rhett Pitlick netted shootout goals to give the visiting Lancers a 4-3 win.

Tri-City dropped to 0-1-1-1 through the first three game’s of the season in the loss. The Storm return home on Thursday to host the defending Clark Cup Champion Sioux Falls Stampede.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.