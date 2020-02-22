Storm force overtime, fall to Lancers 5-4

Kearney, NE – The Tri-Storm completed an incredible comeback by scoring two goals in the final two minutes of the 3rd period to force overtime Friday night at the Viaero Center against the Omaha Lancers. Storm Captain Chase McLane scored with eight seconds left to go to send the game to overtime. Omaha’s Luke Mobley scored with just over two minutes to play in overtime to win the game 5-4. Tri-City got goals from Carter Mazur, Matthew Knies, Colby Ambrosio and Chase McLane in the loss. After a wild finish to Friday’s game, Tri-City and Omaha meet again Saturday night at the Viaero Center at 7:05pm. Saturday’s game is “Miracle on Ice Night” at the Viaero Center. The Storm will protect home ice wearing red, white, and blue specialty sweaters that will be auctioned off following the rivalry game. The Storm and the Viaero Center will also host a post-game skate following tomorrow’s matchup. Tickets can be purchased by calling 308-338-8144 or by visiting www.StormHockey.com

Jack Randl and Michael Cameron each netted 1st period goals to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. Randl’s goal was scored at 3:07 of the 1st period, and Cameron’s goal was netted at 10:37 of the 1st period. Despite outshooting the Lancers 11-7 in the 1st period, Tri-City trailed 2-0 entering the 2nd period.

Carter Mazur cut the Lancers’ lead in half at 2:21 of the 2nd period. Mazur’s 4th goal of the season was assisted by Cole McWard and Benji Eckerle. Omaha answered with back to back goals at 8:33 and 9:54 of the 2nd period. Grant Anderson scored his 6th goal of the year and Logan Will netted his 12th goal of the year to give Omaha a 4-1 lead. Tri-City made a goaltending switch after Omaha’s 4th goal was scored. Ryan Ouellette entered the game to replace Todd Scott at 9:54 of the period. Matthew Knies cut into the Lancers lead with under four minutes to play in the 2nd period on his 12th goal of the year. Knies’ goal was scored on the power play at 16:56 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Colby Ambrosio and Nick Portz. Tri-City outshot Omaha 13-12 in the 2nd period but trailed 4-2 entering the 3rd period.

With less than two minutes to play in the 3rd period, Colby Ambrosio scored his team leading 25th goal of the year to cut the Omaha lead to 4-3. Ambrosio’s goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Mike Koster and Nick Capone. After pulling Ryan Ouellette for an extra attacker to score minutes earlier, Tri-City again elected to pull the goalie in an attempt to tie the game. With eight seconds left to play, newly named Captain Chase McLane scored his 4th goal of the year to tie the game at 4-4. McLane’s goal was assisted by Mike Koster and Mitchell Miller. Tri-City outshot Omaha 13-3 in the 3rd period. In overtime, Luke Mobley scored his 16th goal of the year to give the Lancers a 5-4 win. Tri-City dropped to 22-15-4-2 in the loss.

