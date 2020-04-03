Storm Hires Ryan Ward

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has announced the hiring of Ryan Ward as Director of Player Development for the 2020-2021 season. Ward previously served as the Video Coach for the New York Islanders and Toronto Maples Leafs, and most recently served as the Head Coach & Director of Player Personnel for the Selects Hockey Academy 15U team at the South Kent School in South Kent, Connecticut.

Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen “Ryan is a coach who was highly recommended for our organization. I met Ryan earlier this season and had a lot of respect for him immediately. I felt that his team this season at South Kent was one of the top three teams in the country and he had a lot of great prospects play for him. It is great to welcome Ryan to our organization and we look forward to his work with our coaches, players, and staff.”