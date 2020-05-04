Storm Hope For Busy Summer

earney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm announced they will host their 2020 Selection Camp and Team Tryouts July 21st – 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five-day long camp will determine the Storm hockey team for the 2020 -2021 United States Hockey League (USHL) season and will be held at the Las Vegas Ice Center at 9295 West Flamingo Road #130 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Tri-City Storm Selection camp is an invitation-only camp and selected players will receive an invitation via email following the USHL Drafts on May 4th and May 5th. Those who wish to be proactive for the opportunity to be invited may email Storm General Manager Jason Koehler (jkoehler@stormhockey.com) regarding their interest and their playing background for review for the Storm 2020 Selection Camp.

Due to USHL league policy, no camp invitations can be sent out to any USHL Draft eligible players until the conclusion of the USHL Phase II Draft on May 5th. The Storm will be sending out invites and registration form links via email. Registration for the camp will be completed on-line through a special camp invitation link.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21st and 22nd, will feature the Goaltender Camp in which junior and college hockey shooters will be on hand to shoot on the goaltending invitees. Each goaltender in attendance gets three on-ice sessions over the two days and is evaluated through a variety of drills. This camp gives selected goaltenders a chance to earn a coveted spot in the Storm Final Camp immediately following the Goaltender Camp. All goaltenders expecting to play for the Storm must go through this portion of camp. This camp, along with the Final Camp evaluation, allows the Tri-City Storm hockey staff to make the best decisions possible on the most important position in the game.

The Final Camp will begin Thursday and Friday, July 23rd and 24th. Here, teams of non-Storm veteran junior players, USHL draft picks, specially invited free agent players, and returning Storm USHL players play for an undetermined number of spots for the next portion of the Final Camp, which takes place Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Friday evening and Saturday morning, July 24th and 25th, will feature two “All Star” teams of the top players from the Goaltender Camp and first days of the Final Camp. These players will participate in games and possible individual interviews with the Storm hockey staff before roster decisions are made on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, July 25th after the final game, the Storm hockey staff will select the 2020-2021 Tri-City Storm team that will compete in the USHL next season. These players will meet with the staff, go over their off-season expectations and team rules. In addition, they will be tested for off-ice conditioning, given their off-season workout programs and get acquainted with their new teammates and hockey staff as the team looks forward to a great season, which will begin when the players report to Kearney, Nebraska in mid-August and early September.

This camp is also a great opportunity for players who may not think they are quite ready for the USHL level yet, but want to experience an extremely competitive camp, become familiar with one of the top developmental programs in the country, meet the Storm hockey staff and show their potential for following seasons.