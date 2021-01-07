Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Lincoln Stars Wednesday night at the Ice Box. Parker Lindauer and Cole O’Hara scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. The Storm return to action this weekend with back-to-back games against the Sioux City Musketeers at the Viaero Center on Friday and Saturday.
Storm Lose To Lincoln
© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information