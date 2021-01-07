Storm Lose To Lincoln

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-506360 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 7, 2021
Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Lincoln Stars Wednesday night at the Ice Box. Parker Lindauer and Cole O’Hara scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. The Storm return to action this weekend with back-to-back games against the Sioux City Musketeers at the Viaero Center on Friday and Saturday.

