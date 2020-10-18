Storm open Corn Cup with victory over rival Stars

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm opened play in the 2020 Corn Cup preseason event with a 4-2 home win over the Lincoln Stars. Defenseman Guillaume Richard netted two goals in the 1st period and took home 1st Star of the Game honors. Ryan Ouellette recorded the win in goal with a 21 save on 23 shot performance. Tri-City continues exhibition play on Wednesday in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop for Wednesday’s game is set for 7:05pm.

Guillaume Richard scored the first goal of the Storm’s preseason less than three minutes into the opening period. Richard’s goal was netted at even strength at 2:53 of the 1st period and was assisted by Morgan Winters and Drew Montgomery. Richard scored a power play goal at 11:09 to increase the Tri-City lead to two goals. Richard’s second goal of the game was assisted by Nikolai Mayorov and Adam Klapka. The Storm outshot the Stars 13-7 in the 1st period and carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period.

The only goal of the 2nd period was scored at 2:25 of the period by Morgan Winters. Winters’ goal was assisted by Isac Jonsson and Steven Bellini. In the 2nd period, the Storm outshot the Stars 21-8 and led the game 3-0 entering the 3rd period.

Lincoln netted two power play goals in the opening six minutes of the 3rd period to cut the Storm’s lead down to a single goal. Forty-three seconds into the 3rd period, Will Margel scored his first goal of the preseason on the power play. At 5:57 of the period, Spencer Smith scored an additional power play goal to bring the score to 3-2. With less than four minutes to play in the game, Tri-City’s Caden Villegas scored an even strength goal to increase Tri-City’s lead to 4-2. The goal was assisted by Drew Montgomery and Nikolai Mayorov. Shots on goal were 8-8 in the 3rd period and the Storm recorded its first win of the preseason.

The 4-2 win by Tri-City gives the team a lead in the 2020 Corn Cup standings.

The Storm return to action on Wednesday, October 21st in a home game against the Omaha Lancers.