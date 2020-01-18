Storm open weekend with 4-1 win over Phantoms Inbox x Kendall Grayson

Youngstown, OH – The Tri-City Storm opened its weekend road series against Youngstown with a 4-1 win over the Phantoms at the Covelli Centre. In the win, Tri-City got goals from Mitchell Miller (2), Colby Ambrosio, and Joe Berg. Todd Scott recorded 18 saves on 19 shots to pick up the win in net for the Storm. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in another road game against the Phantoms before returning home to host Fargo and Omaha next weekend. Both home games at the Viaero Center will feature $10 Tickets, $2 Busch Light Cans, and $1 Soda Cans. Sunday’s game will feature a Family 4-Pack of 4 Tickets, 4 Drinks, and 4 Hot Dogs for $40. Sunday’s game will also give fans the change to meet their favorite Storm players as the team will host a post-game autograph session. Puck drop for tomorrow’s road game at the Covelli Centre is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.

Mitchell Miller gave Tri-City an early lead less than two minutes into the game. Miller’s goal was netted at 1:35 of the 1st period and was assisted by Nick Portz. Minutes later, at 4:45 of the period, Youngstown tied the game on a goal from Jason Dobay. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 14-7 in the 1st period, and the game entered the 2nd period in a 1-1 tie.

With less than three minutes to play in the 2nd period, Colby Ambrosio gave Tri-City its 2nd lead of the game. Ambrosio’s team leading 20th goal of the year was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Chase McLane. With 13 seconds left in the period, Mitchell Miller scored his 2nd goal of the night to increase the Storm’s lead to 3-1. Chase McLane and Cole McWard assisted on the goal. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 13-6 in the 2nd period and carried a two-goal lead into the 3rd period.

Joe Berg scored the 3rd period’s only goal to give Tri-City a 4-1 road win over Eastern Conference foe Youngstown. Berg’s goal was his 4th of the season and was assisted by Mike Koster. Todd Scott improved to 2-1-0-0 on the year in goal after stopping 18 of Youngstown’s 19 shots.

Mitchell Miller was named the 1st Star of the Game, Chase McLane was named the 2nd Star of the Game, and Colby Ambrosio picked up 3rd Star of the Game honors. Tri-City improved to 17-13-3-2 in the win and remained the 2nd place team in the USHL’s Western Conference standings. The Storm have now won seven out of the last nine games.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.