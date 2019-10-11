Storm Picks Up First Win Of Season

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm picked up its first win of its 20th Anniversary Season tonight at the Viaero Center in a 4-1 defeat of the defending Clark Cup Champion Sioux Falls Stampede. Kyle Aucoin, Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio, and Matt Knies scored goals in Tri-City’s victory. Daniel Allin record his 1st career win in net. The Storm return to action Saturday night in a road matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Tri-City will then return home to the Viaero Center on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game week in a 4:05pm battle against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. T