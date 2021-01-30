Storm post 6-0 shutout win over Omaha

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm posted a 6-0 shutout win over rival Omaha Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Viaero Center. Caden Villegas scored twice in the Storm’s win. Guillaume Richard, Josh Eernisse, and Drew Montgomery all scored their first career USHL goal’s in the victory. Cole O’Hara also scored a goal in the victory. Reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week Todd Scott posted his second shutout in his last three games in the win. Scott turned away all 15 Lancers shots to record his 10th victory in goal this season. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in a road game against the Lancers. Following tomorrow’s game, the Storm play another home game at the Viaero Center on Sunday. Puck drop for both tomorrow’s road game and Sunday’s home game is scheduled for 6:05pm.