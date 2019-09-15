Storm ready for matchup against Lancers

The Tri-City Storm return to action in the I-80 Showcase preseason event today at 12:00pm in a matchup with in state rival Omaha. Last night, Tri-City dropped its first game of the preseason in a 2-1 loss to rival Lincoln. Today’s game will be the Storm’s third and final game at the I-80 Showcase.

Tri-City (2-1) is halfway through its six-game exhibition schedule and will look for a bounce back win this afternoon against Omaha following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Lincoln. The three remaining games in the Storm’s 2019-2020 preseason schedule will feature matchups with the Omaha Lancers. Tri-City’s offense is averaging more than three and a half goals per game in the preseason but was held off the board after the game’s opening 90 seconds in last night’s loss. Colby Ambrosio netted Tri-City’s only goal in the loss. Through the halfway point in the preseason the Storm’s goal leaders include; Asa Kinnear (2), Carter Mazur (2), Cody Sherman (2), Nick Capone (1), John Lundy (1), Colby Ambrosio (1), Tyler Coffey (1), and Andrius Kulbis-Marino (1). One week from today, Tri-City will make final preparations to submit its 23-man roster for the beginning of the regular season. Through three games, Tri-City has outscored opponents 11-9 and the team leads the USHL preseason standings as the only team in the league with 4 points.

Omaha (1-0) won its opening game of the preseason Friday against the Waterloo Black Hawks by a final score of 6-2. The Lancers play a five-game preseason schedule this year and will matchup against the Storm this afternoon before travelling to Buccaneer Arena to play a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Tuesday. While this is only the second official game of the Lancers 2019-2020 preseason, the team did scrimmage the Topeka Pilots (NAHL) earlier this week. Omaha fell to Topeka 3-2 in a shootout. In the Lancers game on Friday, Omaha saw five different goal scorers produce six goals in a 6-2 defeat of the Waterloo Black Hawks. Jack Jensen led the team with two goals, and the Lancers also got goals from Alex Campbell, Zach Plucinski, Rhett Pitlick, and Ryan Lautenbach. Jakob Dobes recorded the win in net following a 31 save on 33 shot performance.

Today's game is set to begin at 12:00pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio.