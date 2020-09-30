Storm releases schedule

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm, in conjunction with the United States Hockey League (USHL), has announced its regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The schedule will consist of fifty-four games beginning with a road matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, November 6th. Tri-City will host the Lincoln Stars for its home opener at the Viaero Center on Saturday, November 14th. Tri-City will play four home games during the opening month of the season in November. The Storm will host all of the Western Conference’s other seven teams throughout the course of the season. Tri-City opens its season with road games against the Des Moines Buccaneers and Sioux City Musketeers on November 6th and 7th and the team will close its season with a home and home series against Omaha on April 23rd and 24th. The Storm’s longest streak of road games is five. The team will play consecutive road games from February 5th in Sioux Falls until February 14th at Waterloo.

The Storm will have seven consecutive home games from February 19th against Lincoln to March 6th against Waterloo. This section of the schedule will be the Storm’s longest homestand of the season. This season’s schedule will feature interconference play during the regular season, meaning that the Storm will not face any opponents from the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The 2020-2021 season will mark the first time since the 2004-2005 season that the Storm will have less than sixty games scheduled for a regular season. The Storm completed forty-eight games last year before the season was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tri-City held a 24-17-5-2 record at the time of the stoppage and was fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

With only fourteen games remaining in the regular season, the Storm was on pace to qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. “After 7-long months, we are excited to release the schedule for the 2020-21 season and look forward to welcoming Storms fans back to the Viaero Center on Saturday, November 14th. Let’s make the 2020-21 season memorable for our entire hockey community.” Vice President of Business Operations Mike Lucas Home games at the Viaero Center will begin at 7:05pm on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Home games played on Sunday’s will begin at 4:05pm. The 2020-2021 season will be the twenty-first in the Storm’s history.