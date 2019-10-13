Storm shutout by Black Hawks

Waterloo. IA – The Tri-City Storm were shutout Saturday night at Young Arena in a 1-0 road loss to the Waterloo Black Hawks. Daniel Allin made 29 saves on 30 shots in the loss. Tri-City returns home Sunday afternoon to battle the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

Tri-City outshot Waterloo 13-11 in a scoreless 1st period on Saturday night. The period included 14 combined penalty minutes, multiple power plays, but yielded no goals. Connor Caponi scored his 3rd goal of the season 20 seconds into the 2nd period to give the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead. Caponi’s goal was scored shorthanded and was assisted by Patrick Guzzo and Mason Reiners. Shots in the 2nd period were 7-7 and Waterloo carried a 1-0 lead into the 3rd period.

No team would score in the 3rd period, and the Black Hawks recorded a 1-0 win over Tri-City. The Storm dropped to 1-2-1-1 in the loss. Tri-City returns home Sunday to host the Eastern Conference’s Dubuque Fighting Saints. Through the first five games of the regular season, scoring leaders for the Storm include; Colby Ambrosio (3), Benji Eckerle (2), Joe Molenaar (1), Felix Carenfelt (1), Kyle Aucoin (1), Matt Knies (1), and Ian Murphy (1). Mitchell Miller and Joe Molenaar lead the team with 3 assists each.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.