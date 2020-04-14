Storm Signs Noreen To Contract Extension

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has announced the signing of President of Hockey Operations & Head Coach Anthony Noreen to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-2024 USHL season. Noreen is entering his fourth season with the organization and was named the 2018 USHL Coach of the Year following the second Anderson Cup Championship season in team history. Noreen led the team to a regular season record of 24-17-5-2 during the 2019-2020 season, the 20th Anniversary Season for the Tri-City Storm organization.

Anthony Noreen, 37, of Chicago, Illinois was hired by the organization on May 26th, 2017 as the eighth Head Coach in team history. After getting the organization back to the playoffs in his first season, Noreen’s leadership guided the Storm to its best regular season performance in team history during the 2018-2019 season. The Storm set team records for most wins (45), most points (95), and posted a regular season record of 45-12-3-2. In the postseason, the Storm advanced to the Western Conference Final before falling to the eventual Clark Cup Champion, Sioux Falls Stampede. The Storm captured its second Anderson Cup in team history, and Noreen’s second Anderson Cup Championship of his career (Youngstown 2015). In addition to winning his second career Anderson Cup Championship, Noreen was awarded USHL Coach of the Year for the second time in his career (Youngstown 2015). He was the first recipient of the USHL’s Coach of the Year Award in Tri-City Storm history.