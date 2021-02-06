Storm split weekend series with Stampede

Sioux Falls, SD. – The Tri-City Storm split a weekend road series with the Sioux Falls Stampede following a 5-3 loss Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Cole McWard recorded a Hat Trick in the loss.

Cole McWard scored a powerplay goal at 6:51 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. McWard’s goal was his eighth of the season and was assisted by Isac Jonsson. At 9:07 of the 1st period, Sioux Falls answered back to tie the game at 1-1. The Stampede’s goal was netted by Tyler Haskins. Shortly after, Reid Pabich scored a goal at 9:47 of the 1st period to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls outshot Tri-City 11-9 in the 1st period and carried a one-goal lead into the 2nd period.

Cole Sillinger netted his eighth goal of the season thirty-nine seconds into the 2nd period to give the Stampede a two-goal lead. Cole McWard scored another power-play goal for the Storm at 16:22 of the 2nd period to cut the Stampede’s lead in half. McWard’s goal was his ninth of the season and was assisted by Isac Jonsson and Mark Estapa. McWard scored his third goal of the game with five seconds left to play in the 2nd period to tie the game. McWard’s Hat Trick goal was scored on the power-play and was assisted by Carter Mazur and Hunter Strand. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 11-6 in the 2nd period and the game entered the 3rd period in a 3-3 tie.

Cole Sillinger scored his second goal of the game at 2:48 of the 3rd period to give Sioux Falls a 4-3 lead. With under one minute to play, the Stampede’s Tyler Haskins scored an empty net goal. Tri-City dropped the game by a final score of 5-3. Todd Scott recorded the loss in net for Tri-City, making 19 saves on 23 shots. Tri-City fell to 15-9-0-1 in the loss. Tri-City is back on the road next weekend to play games against Des Moines and Waterloo.

The 2nd round of the Scouting with the Storm jersey auction will start at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, February 7th. The auction will end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 13th. Sweaters on this auction include Todd Scott, Mark Estapa, Carter Mazur, Guillaume Richard, Rhett Pitlick, Isac Jonsson, and more. Visit www.StormHockey.com to place a bid.

The Storm return to action on Friday, February 12th in a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. For the latest information regarding the Tri-City Storm, including tickets to the next home game, visit www.StormHockey.com.