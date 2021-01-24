Storm split weekend series with Stars

Lincoln, NE. – The Tri-City Storm split a weekend series with the Lincoln Stars after dropping Saturday’s road game at the Ice Box by a final score of 2-1. Cole O’Hara scored the Storm’s only goal of the game in the 1st period. Tri-City returns to action on Friday in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Tickets to the game may be purchased online or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. Puck drop for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Cole O’Hara scored the only goal of the 1st period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. The goal was scored at 5:17 of the 1st period. O’Hara’s goal was his third of the season. Tri-City entered tonight’s game with an 8-0-0-0 record when leading after the 1st period. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 16-4 in the 1st period and carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period.

Lincoln’s Dominic James scored the only goal of the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. James’ goal was netted at 3:31 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Dalton Norris and Zach Urdahl. The goal was scored with one second remaining on the Stars’ power-play. Each team posted 5 shots on net in the 2nd period and the game entered the 3rd period in a 1-1 tie. Entering tonight’s game, Tri-City held a 1-1-0-1 record when tied after the 2nd period this season.

With one minute and thirty seconds left to play in the 3rd period, Lincoln’s Cole Craft scored his fifth goal of the season to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. The goal was assisted by Clay Hanus and Dalton Norris. Tri-City lifted Todd Scott for an extra attacker but failed to tie the game and fell to 11-8-0-1 on the season. Tri-City had a potential game-winning goal reviewed with over two minutes to play in the game, but the goal was waved off and Lincoln took the lead seconds later. Todd Scott recorded the loss in net for Tri-City after making 12 saves on 14 shots. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 28-14 in the game.

The Storm return to action next weekend in a three-game series against the Omaha Lancers. Friday and Sunday's game will be played at the Viaero Center and Saturday's game will be played at Ralston Arena. Puck drop for Friday's rivalry game against Omaha is set for 7:05pm.