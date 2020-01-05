Storm sweep Buccaneers, win fifth straight game

Urbandale, IA – The Tri-City Storm completed a weekend sweep of the Des Moines Buccaneers in a thrilling 5-3 win Saturday night at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, IA. Tri-City has now won five straight games for the first time this season, and returns home to host the first place Waterloo Black Hawks in back to back games at the Viaero Center next weekend. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. $10 tickets are available for Tri-City’s upcoming games. Puck drops Friday at 7:05pm.

Mike Koster scored his second goal of the season at 11:17 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was scored on a 5 on 3 power play and was assisted by Colby Ambrosio. Ambrosio’s assist was his fourteenth of the year. With just over a minute left in the opening period, the Buccaneers tied the game on a goal by Joey Strada. Strada’s goal was scored at the 18:39 mark of the 1st period. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 11-8 in the 1st period and the game entered the 2nd period in a 1-1 tie.

Nick Portz netted the only goal of the 2nd period to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead entering the 3rd period. Portz’s goal was his eleventh of the season and was assisted by Matthew Knies. The goal was scored at the 5:25 mark of the period and was the sixteenth assist of the season for Knies. The Storm outshot the Buccaneers 14-8 in the 2nd period and carried a one goal lead into the 3rd period.

Colby Ambrosio scored his fifteenth goal of the season at 1:25 of the 3rd period to give Tri-City a 3-1 lead. Kyle Aucoin recorded his ninth assist of the season on the goal. Following the Storm’s even strength goal, Des Moines netted two power play goals to tie the game at 3-3. The Buccaneers’ first power play goal of the period was scored four and a half minutes into the period by Timothy Lovell. Mason Nevers scored an additional power play goal at the 8:04 mark of the period to erase Tri-City’s lead. After allowing back to back power play goals, Benji Eckerle scored his thirteenth goal of the year to give the Storm a 4-3 lead. Eckerle’s goal was scored at 9:48 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Chase McLane and Mark Estapa. After returning to the lineup from the IR, McLane now has two assists on the season in three games played. Estapa’s assist was his second of the year. The Storm scored the final goal of the game at the 15:07 mark of the 3rd period. Sam Rhodes netted his fourth goal of the season with Benji Eckerle providing the assist on the goal. Eckerle’s assist was his eleventh of the season. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 36-25.

Daniel Allin made 22 saves on 25 shots to record the win in net. Tri-City now has a season-high five game winning streak. The Storm return home on Friday to host the Western Conference leading Waterloo Black Hawks.

