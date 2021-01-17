Storm win series in 5-2 defeat of Force

Fargo, ND. – The Tri-City Storm won this week’s three-game road series against the Fargo Force with a 5-2 win over Fargo on Thursday night and another 5-2 victory over Fargo on Saturday night.

The Storm got goals from Carter Mazur (2), Gavin Brindley, Adam Klapka, and Mark Estapa in Saturday’s win. Todd Scott made 26 saves on 28 shots to record the win in goal for Tri-City.

Following this week’s three-game road series, Tri-City returns home to the Viaero Center on Friday for its annual “Pack It In Purple” game sponsored by the United Way of the Kearney Area. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144 or online at www.StormHockey.com Puck drop for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:05pm.