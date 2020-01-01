Storm Win Third In A Row

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm ended the decade on a three-game winning streak after picking up a 6-3 victory over rival Lincoln Tuesday night at the Viaero Center. Tri-City begins the 2020 calendar year on the road with two games against the Des Moines Buccaneers this weekend. Nick Portz (2), Nick Capone, Sam Rhodes, Davis Burnside, and Cole McWard all scored in the Storm’s win. With final results across the league pending, Tri-City improved to 2nd place in the Western Conference standings in its 13th victory of the regular season.