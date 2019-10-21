Storm Wins At Home

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 4-2 Sunday afternoon at the Viaero Center to record its second win of the 2019-2020 regular season. Colby Ambrosio, Nick Portz, Felix Carenfelt, and Benji Eckerle scored goals in the Tri-City win, and Daniel Allin recorded the victory in net. Tri-City now hits the road for four consecutive games, before returning home for its next contest at the Viaero Center against the Des Moines Buccaneers on November 8th. Friday’s road game against Omaha is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm.