class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457211 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Stutheit Transferring To UNK | KRVN Radio

Stutheit Transferring To UNK

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 23, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Stutheit Transferring To UNK
Fallon Stutheit-Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Lincoln-Former Nebraska All Stater Fallon Stutheit who was a member of the Nebraska volleyball squad announced on social media on Thursday that she intends to transfer to UNK. Last year as a freshman with the Huskers she took a redshirt year. At Johnson Brock high school, the 6’2 Middle Blocker led her school to three D1 State Titles. She was a two time Lincoln Journal Star Super Stater and was also named to the Omaha World Herald’s All State team following her senior season.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments