Swedes Beat Haymakers Via Land and Air

COZAD – Gothenburg diversified its attack, a bit, to knock out Cozad 21-6 on Friday night at Haymaker Stadium.

Swede football has a reputation. They are going to run the football, a lot, and play crazy “hair on fire” defense. On Friday, they lived up to that stereotype. Gothenburg is lacking in size, but so far this season making up for it with grit. The Swedes dominated the line of scrimmage and the time of possession. Gothenburg ran the ball 48 times. They averaged 4.1 per carry. However, that “four yards and a cloud of dust” mentality was successful tonight. However, they also passed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile that defense, only allowed 142 yards.

Most expected a defensive battle, they weren’t disappointed. In fact, neither team managed a first down until nearly two minutes into the second quarter. However, that first, first down, managed by Gothenburg was part of a 10 play drive that culminated in a 3 yard touchdown run by Owen Geiken. The drive was highlighted by a 36 yard reverse by Mark Ackerman.

Not to be out done, the Haymakers embarked on a drive that made it to the Gothenburg 26. However, JJ Smith pressured Cozad quarterback, Nolan Wetovick, into fumbling the ball, which Smith recovered. Then the Swedes “air game” took flight when Maguire Bartlett threw a swing pass to Abe Mendez for a 53 yard score. The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the score 14-0.

On Gothenburg’s second drive of the second half Smith scored from 5 yards out to make the score 21-0.

The Haymakers got on the board when Wetovick found Jacob Engel who lost the ball then regained it on the rebound to score from 26 yards out. The final score was 21-6

Gothenburg goes to 2-0 with the win, Cozad falls to 0-2.