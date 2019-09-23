Tachovsky picks up GPAC award following dominant performance

SEWARD, Neb. – One of the stars behind last week’s dominance, senior linebacker Derek Tachovsky has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week, as announced on Monday (Sept. 23). Tachovsky is the first Bulldog to collect the conference defensive player of the week award since fellow linebacker Lane Napier did so on Sept. 17, 2018.

Tachovsky and the Concordia defense stifled Hastings in the stunningly one-sided 44-0 win. A native of Wilber, Neb., Tachovsky did his part by filling the stat sheet with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Over 25 career games, Tachovsky has accumulated 145 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The interception last week was the first of his career.

The Broncos finished with 186 total yards and did not reach the red zone even once. Concordia also forced three turnovers. Zac Walter’s interception and 59-yard return set up Ryan Durdon’s six-yard touchdown run.

Tachovsky and the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1 GPAC) will return to action for homecoming this Saturday with kickoff at 1 p.m. CT. Briar Cliff (3-1, 2-0 GPAC) will serve as the opponent.