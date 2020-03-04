Three Lopers Earn All Conference Honors

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney has placed three seniors on the 2019-20 All-MIAA men’s basketball team.

The squad, voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, was announced today. Coaches cannot vote for their own players. ​

Senior forward Morgan Soucie (Osawatomie, Kan.) makes the second-team with senior forwards AJ Jackson (Bellevue West) and Kyle Juhl (Harlan, Ia.) receiving honorable mention. Jackson earned h.m. honors last season with this being the first All-MIAA recognition for Soucie and Juhl.

A fifth-year senior Soucie had a breakout final campaign, ranking among the conference leaders in points (16.2), rebounds (6.2), free throws made (90) and attempted (123) and minutes per game (32.6). Shooting 53% from the field he was in double figures 24 times with three double doubles. Soucie went for 35 points in a home OT win over Pittsburg State and had 34 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort at Missouri Western.

Jackson has ranked among the NCAA Division II leaders all winter in field goal percentage, currently at 60.5. Playing in 24 games he averages 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds a night he has been in double digits 18 times. That includes a stretch of 13 games in a row from January 4th-February 20th. Finally Jackson enters the MIAA Tournament Wednesday night having appeared in 98 games as Loper.

Juhl is among UNK’s all-time leaders in threes made (168) as he has started 56 games in a row. The four-year team member came is at 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. Juhl has reached double digits 10 times and leads UNK in defensive rebounds with 124.

The Lopers (16-12) are the seventh seed in this year’s MIAA Tournament and face 10th-seed Pittsburg State (11-17) Wednesday night at 10:15 in a quarterfinal matchup.