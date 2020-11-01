Tri-City completes Corn Cup, looks ahead to regular season

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm completed its 2020-2021 preseason schedule Saturday night at the Viaero Center in a Halloween Night win over the Lincoln Stars. Tri-City posted a 9-0 shutout victory over the Stars to conclude play in the 2020 Corn Cup. Todd Scott recorded the shutout in net and finished the season with zero goals allowed in 120 minutes played. Scoring goals on Saturday night for the Storm were; Drew Montgomery, Kyle Aucoin, Josh Eernisse, Cole O’Hara, Adam Klapka (2), Nikolai Mayorov, Nick Nardecchia, and Morgan Winters. Tri-City returns to action on Friday, November 6th in a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers to open the 2020-2021 USHL regular season. Tri-City’s Home Opener will be played on Saturday, November 14th against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Drew Montgomery opened the scoring Saturday night at the Viaero Center at 12:38 of the 1st period on a goal assisted by Davis Burnside and Victor Czerneckianiar. Burnside and Montgomery finished a two on zero rush down the ice with a goal to give the Storm’s its sixth consecutive 1st period lead in a 2020 Corn Cup game. Kyle Aucoin scored his first goal of the preseason at 16:04 of the 1st period to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Josh Eernisse. The Storm outshot the Stars 7-6 in the 1st period and carried a two-goal lead into the 2nd period.

Josh Eernisse netted his first goal of the preseason at 8:03 of the 2nd period to give the Storm a 3-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Adam Klapka. At 13:13 of the 2nd period, Cole O’Hara scored a goal to give Tri-City a four-goal lead. The goal was assisted by Kyle Aucoin and Vinny Borgesi. Adam Klapka scored the next two goals of the game to increase Tri-City’s lead to six. Klapka’s first goal was scored at 14:11 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Kieran Cebrian and Nicholas Donato. Klapka scored against at 14:42 on a goal assisted by Josh Eernisse and Kieran Cebrian. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 11-5 in the 2nd period and carried a 6-0 lead into the 3rd period. After the 5th goal of the game, Stars goaltender Guy Blessing was replaced in net by Henrik Laursen.

Nikolai Mayorov scored at 2:35 of the 3rd period to increase Tri-City’s lead to seven goals. Mike Posma recorded the assist on the scoring play. Nick Nardecchia scored at 11:30 of the 3rd period to increase Tri-City’s lead to 8-0. The final goal of the game was scored by Morgan Winters at 12:59 of the 3rd period. Nikolai Mayorov recorded the assist on the goal.

Tri-City now looks ahead to the 2020-2021 USHL regular season. The Storm open the regular season on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday. Following Friday’s road game, Tri-City travels to the Tyson Events Center for a battle against the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday. The Storm play a road game against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, November 13th before finally returning home for the 2020 Home Opener at the Viaero Center on Saturday, November 14th against the Lincoln Stars. Tickets to the Storm’s home opener on November 14th can be purchased at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. The 2020-2021 USHL regular season will consist of 54 games and will be the 21st season in Tri-City Storm history. The USHL will release regular season rosters for its member clubs next week prior to the first game of the 2020-2021 regular season.

Todd Scott made 14 saves on 14 shots to record the win in net. Scott posted two shutouts in two games played against the Stars in the preseason.

The Storm return to action on Friday, November 6th in a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. For the latest information regarding the Tri-City Storm, including tickets to the next home game, visit www.StormHockey.com