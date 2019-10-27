Tri-City completes weekend sweep of Omaha in 3-2 Overtime Win

The Tri-City Storm completed a two-game road sweep of the Omaha Lancers in a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night. Colby Ambrosio and Ian Murphy scored for Tri-City in the first two periods of the game, and Cole McWard netted an overtime game winning goal to give the Storm the victory. Daniel Allin recorded the win in goal after making 23 saves on 25 shots. Tri-City has now won three consecutive games for the first time this season, and the team improved to 4-5-1-1 in the win. The Storm return to action next weekend in back to back road games against Fargo. Tri-City return home to the Viaero Center for back to back games against Des Moines on November 8th-9th.

Omaha opened the scoring halfway through the 1st period on a goal from Daniel Hilsendager. The goal was his second of the season and was assisted by Alex Campbell and Rhett Pitlick. Omaha outshot Tri-City 8-6 in the 1st period and carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period. Tri-City took the lead in the 2nd period after back to back goals from Colby Ambrosio and Ian Murphy. Ambrosio’s goal was his team leading 6th of the season and was assisted by Nick Portz. The goal was scored on the power play at the 7:40 mark of the period and was scored on the power play. Less than a minute later, at 7:40 of the of the period, Ian Murphy gave Tri-City its first lead of the game. Murphy’s goal was his second of the season and was assisted by Benji Eckerle and Joe Berg. Cam Berg netted his second goal of the season for Omaha to tie the game at 12:27 of the period. Ryan Lautenbach and John Opilka assisted on the goal. The Lancers outshot the Storm 11-7 in the 2nd period. The two teams entered the 3rd period tied 2-2.

No goals were scored in the 3rd period, and for the second time in three meetings this season, Saturday night’s game would require an overtime period. Cole McWard scored his first goal of the season with less than a minute to go in overtime to give Tri-City’s its third consecutive win. Joe Molenaar recorded the only assist on McWard’s game winning goal. The Storm’s 3rd ranked penalty kill went a perfect three for three on the kill.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.

…