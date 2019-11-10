Tri-City defeated by Des Moines 8-4

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm dropped a high scoring affair Saturday night at the Viaero Center to the Des Moines Buccaneers. Des Moines forwarded Joey Strada netted four of the Buccaneers’ eight goals in the game. Tri-City got goals in the game from Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio, Mike Koster, and Joe Molenaar. The Storm travel to Iowa for road games against the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders next weekend. Tri-City returns home for two games against the United States National Team Development Program (Team USA) on November 22nd and November 23rd. Tickets for the games against Team USA are available for purchase at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.

Benji Eckerle’s 6th goal of the year gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead on home ice in the 1st period. Eckerle’s goal was scored on the power play at the 7:09 mark of the period and was assisted by Nick Capone and Colby Ambrosio. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 15-7 in the 1st period and carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period. Joey Strada scored his first goal of the night and 7th goal of the year just over four minutes into the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. Mason Nevers netted a goal at 9:45 of the 2nd period to give the Buccaneers a one goal lead. Colby Ambrosio scored Tri-City’s second goal of the night on the power play at 10:37 of the 2nd period. Ambrosio’s goal was his 9th of the season and was assisted by Nick Capone and Matthew Knies. Joey Strada provided the Bucs offense with an answer just over one minute later to give Des Moines another lead in the game. Strada’s second goal of the game was scored at 11:39 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Nicklas Andrews. Mike Koster tied the game for Tri-City at 16:38 of the period. Koster’s goal was his first goal of the season, and was assisted by Matthew Knies. Des Moines netted an additional goal with less than two minutes to go in the period to carry a one goal lead into the 3rd period. Michael Mancinelli’s goal gave Des Moines a 4-3 lead after the 2nd period. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 15-5 in the 2nd period, but trailed by one goal entering the 3rd period.

Michael Mancinelli netted a power play goal forty six seconds into the 3rd period to increase Des Moine’s lead to two goals. A third goal of the night from Joey Strada pushed the Buccaneers lead to 6-3 minutes later. Joe Moelnaar netted his third goal of the season at the 13:16 mark of the 3rd period to bring Tri-City’s deficit back to only two goals. Molenaar’s goal was assisted by Felix Carenfelt. An empty net goal from Yaroslav Alexeyev with under two minutes to play sealed the Des Moines victory. At 18:32 of the 3rd period, Joey Strada netted his fourth goal of the night, tenth goal of the year, to bring the final score to 8-4. Cameron Rowe recorded the win in net for the Des Moines.

