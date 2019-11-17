Tri-City defeats Cedar Rapids in overtime

The Tri-City Storm defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. Benji Eckerle and Nick Portz scored Tri-City’s goals in regulation time and Cole McWard netted the overtime game winning goal. Daniel Allin recorded his 7th win of the year in net for Tri-City. The Storm now return home to play their next three games at the Viaero Center. Next weekend, Tri-City hosts Team USA for back to back games on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for every home game can be purchased at www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.

Benji Eckerle opened the scoring Saturday night with a goal just over five minutes into the game. Eckerle’s seventh goal of the season was scored at 5:05 of the 1st period and was assisted by Joe Molenaar and Mitchell Miller. With under two minutes to play in the opening period, Nick Portz scored his second goal of the year to increase Tri-City’s lead to two goals. Portz’s goal was scored at 18:11 of the period and was assisted by Ian Murphy and Mike Koster. Tri-City outshot Cedar Rapids 10-3 in the 1st period and carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period.

In the 2nd period, Cedar Rapids cut Tri-City’s lead in half on a goal from Garret Sundquist just over one minute into the period. Sundquist’s goal was his first of the season and was scored at the 1:22 mark of the period. There were 106 combined penalty minutes during the 2nd period between the two teams. Tri-City outshot Cedar Rapids 14-4 in the 2nd period and entered the 3rd period with a 2-1 lead.

Just over one minute into the 3rd period, Grant Silianoff tied the game on his sixth goal of the year. The goal was the only scoring play of the 3rd period and the game entered overtime in a 2-2 tie. Saturday night’s game was the second consecutive overtime game for Tri-City after the team dropped a 2-1 decision to Dubuque on Friday. In overtime, Cole McWard scored his second goal of the season to give Tri-City the win. McWard’s goal was assisted Benji Eckerle. McWard was named the 1st Star of the Game.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.