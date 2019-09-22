Tri-City defeats Omaha in final preseason game  

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm closed out preseason play Saturday night at the Viaero Center with a 4-1 win over in state rival Omaha. Matt Knies, Cole McWard, Tyler Coffey, and Colby Ambrosio scored goals in tonight’s win. Daniel Allin made 20 saves on 21 shots to record his 2nd win of the preseason in net. Tri-City finished the 2019-2020 preseason with five wins in six games. The Storm also finished the preseason atop the USHL league standings for the 2nd preseason in a row. Tri-City now turns its attention to the regular season opening game on Thursday at the 2019 DICKS Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA. The Storm’s opening game of the season is against the Waterloo Black Hawks and is scheduled to start at 4:00pm on Thursday.

Matt Knies put Tri-City on the board with less than five minutes to play in the 1st period. Knies’ first goal of the preseason was scored at 15:33 of the 1st period and was assisted by Cody Sherman and Nick Donato. Minutes later, at 16:38 of the period, Cole McWard netted his first goal of the preseason to increase the Storm’s lead to two goals. McWard’s goal was assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Kyle Aucoin. Tri-City outshot Omaha 12-6 in the 1st period and carried a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period.

Tyler Coffey gave Tri-City a 3-0 lead with less than seven minutes to play in the 2nd period. Coffey’s goal was scored at 13:38 of the period and was assisted by Michael Ferrandino and Cody Sherman. Lancer’s forward Blais Richartz scored his first goal of the preseason with under five minutes to play in the period to cut the Storm’s lead to two goals. Tri-City outshot Omaha 16-8 in the 2nd period and entered the final period of the preseason with a 3-1 lead.

The only goal of the 3rd period was scored by Colby Ambrosio less than two minutes into the period. Ambrosio’s second goal of the preseason was scored at 1:52 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Felix Carenfelt. Tri-City picked up its 5th win of the preseason in a 4-1 defeat of the Lancers. Tri-City finished the 2019-2020 preseason with a record of 5-1. Regular season play begins on Thursday at the Fall Classic.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:00pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144. #SeekShelter