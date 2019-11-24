Tri-City drops game to Team USA 2-0

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm dropped Saturday’s home game to Team USA by a final score of 2-0. The Storm outshot Team USA 21-16 but were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season. Despite the loss, Tri-City climbed one spot in the Western Conference standings after winning Friday night’s game 4-2. The Storm return to action on Wednesday against Omaha as the 3rd place team in the Western Conference standings. Wednesday’s game is “70’s/Boogie Night” at the Viaero Center. Promotions for the game include over $4,000 worth of giveaways (Televisions, Gaming Systems, and Gift Cards), discounts of 50% in the Storm Store, and more! Tickets to Wednesday’s home game can be purchased by visiting www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. Puck drop for Wednesday’s rivalry game against the Omaha Lancers is set for 7:05pm.

Brett Berard netted his 4th goal of the year just past the halfway point in the 1st period to give Team USA a 1-0 lead. Tri-City outshot Team USA 9-4 in the 1st period but trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period. In the 2nd period, both teams were held off the scoreboard and Tri-City outshot Team USA 10-5. Only one goal was scored in the 3rd period, an empty net goal from Jake Sanderson to secure the victory for Team USA. Despite outshooting Team USA 9-7 in the 3rd period, and 28-16 overall, Tri-City dropped a 2-0 decision Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Tri-City dropped to 8-8-2-1 in the loss. Daniel Allin made 14 saves on 15 shots in net for the Storm.

The Storm return to action on Wednesday in the final game of its three-game home stand. Instate rival Omaha has recorded points in each of its last three games, and travels to Kearney after back to back home wins over Muskegon this weekend. The game will be Tri-City’s final home game in November as the team travels to Lincoln, NE to face the Lincoln Stars in back to back road games next Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.