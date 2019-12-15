Tri-City drops road game to Chicago 3-1

Geneva, IL – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road game tonight to the Chicago Steel by a final score of 3-1. Benji Eckerle scored Tri-City’s only goal in the loss. The Storm have now dropped three games in a row and return to action following the holiday break on December 27th in a battle with the Sioux City Musketeers at the Viaero Center.

Chicago’s scoring started quickly in the 1st period as the Steel netted two goals in the opening four minutes of the game. At the 3:21 mark of the period, Ryan Ufko scored his 1st goal of the year to put Chicago in front by a goal. Seconds later, at 3:46 of the period, Mathieu De St. Phalle scored his 16th goal of the year to increase the Steel lead to two goals. Mackie Samoskevich netted his 5th goal of the year at 7:55 of the 1st period to give Chicago a 3-0 lead in the game. Chicago outshot Tri-City 10-9 in the 1st period and carried a three-goal lead into the 2nd period.

Benji Eckerle scored the only goal of the 2nd period to bring Tri-City back to within two goals of the Chicago lead. Eckerle’s goal bounced in off his skate and was ruled a goal following a lengthy video review. Assisting on Eckerle’s 11th goal of the season was Joe Berg and Asa Kinnear. Berg’s assist was his 7th of the season, and Kinnear’s was his 2nd. Tri-City was outshot 12-8 in the 2nd period but cut the lead to 3-1 entering the 3rd period.

No goals were scored in the 3rd period, and Tri-City fell to Chicago by a final score of 3-1. The Storm outshot the Steel 8-6 in the 3rd period, but Chicago outshot Tri-City 28-25 overall. Daniel Allin made 25 saves on 28 shots in net.

Tonight’s game was the last game the Storm will be without Head Coach Anthony Noreen, forward Matthew Knies, and defensemen Mike Koster and Mitchell Miller, who are all representing USA at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Earlier today, USA was beaten by Canada-East 2-1 in a shootout and will face either Russia or Czech Republic in tomorrow’s Bronze Medal game. Tomorrow’s USA game will begin at 1:00pm CT and can be viewed online at www.HockeyCanada.ca.

Tri-City now enters a holiday break before returning to action on December 27th to host the Sioux City Musketeers. The Storm’s game against the Musketeers is “First Responders Night” and the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to donate to local charities by throwing it on the ice after Tri-City scores its first goal of the game. The game is also a $5 Kids Friday at the Viaero Center.

Dec. 27th’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.