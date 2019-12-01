Tri-City drops road game to rival Lincoln 8-5

Lincoln, NE – The Tri-City Storm dropped a 8-5 decisionSaturday night to the hands of in state rival Lincoln. Calvin Dybicz, Colby Ambrosio (2), Nick Portz, and Cole McWard scored Tri-City’s goals in the loss. The Storm have now dropped three games in a row and return to action tomorrow afternoon in another road contest against the Lincoln Stars. Following tomorrow’s road battle against rival Lincoln, Tri-City will return home to face off against the Fargo Force on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 2:05pm.

Calvin Dybicz put Tri-City on the board just over one minute into the game’s 1st period. The goal was scored at 1:31 of the 1st period and was assisted by Sam Rhodes. The assist for Rhodes was his first career point in the USHL. Minutes later, at the 5:12 mark of the period, Lincoln tie the game on a goal from Robert McCollum. With less than one minute to play in the 1st period, the Stars’ Christian Sarlo scored his 8th goal of the year to give Lincoln a 2-1 lead. Despite being outshot 9-8 in the 1st period, Lincoln carried a 2-1 lead into the 2nd period.

Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-8 in the 2nd period but was outscored 4-1, and trailed by four goals entering the 3rd period. Lincoln’s first goal of the 2nd period was scored at 4:07 of the period by Owen Michaels. Storm goaltender Joe Sharib was replaced in net after making 7 saves on 10 shots following the goal by Michaels. Lincoln’s Travis Treloar scored his 6th goal of the year minutes later to increase the Stars’ lead to 4-1. Brad Morrissey scored at the 9:09 mark of the period, and Matthew Barbolini scored at the 13:11 mark of the period to add two more goals to Lincoln’s total. Trailing 6-1, Colby Ambrosio scored a power play goal with less than five minutes to play in the 2nd period to bring Tri-City back within four goals of the Stars’ lead. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-7 in the 2nd period, but trailed 6-2 entering the 3rd period.

Josh Lopina scored the first goal of the 3rd period to increase Lincoln’s lead to 7-2. Tri-City responded by scoring the next three goals of the game to cut the Stars lead to two goals. Nick Portz scored his 4th goal of the year at 10:50 of the period, and then Colby Ambrosio scored his team leading 11th goal of the season and 2nd goal of the game at the 13:40 mark of the 3rd period. Ambrosio’s goal was scored on the power play and was assisted by Mitchell Miller. At 14:48 of the 3rd period, Cole McWard scored a power play goal to bring the Tri-City deficit to two goals. McWard’s goal was assisted by Davis Burnside. After giving up three unanswered goals, Lincoln scored the final goal of the game with under four minutes to play. Despite outshooting Lincoln 29-23, Tri-City fell by a final score of 8-5.

Today’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.

