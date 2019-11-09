Tri-City scores four unanswered 3rd period goals to defeat Des Moines 5-2

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm scored four unanswered 3rd period goals to defeat the Des Moines Buccaneers by a final score of 5-2 Friday night at the Viaero Center. Tri-City Storm leading scorer Colby Ambrosio netted two of the Storm’s 3rd period goals to secure the win on home ice. Carter Mazur scored his 1st Career USHL goal in the 1st period. The Storm return to action tomorrow night, hosting Military Appreciation Night against Des Moines at the Viaero Center. Puck drop for tomorrow’s home game is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets can be purchased through www.StormHockey.com or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144.

Joey Strada gave the Buccaneers its first lead of the game just over four minutes into the 1st period. Strada’s goal was his 6th of the season and was scored at the 4:13 mark of the period. Less than one minute later, Tri-City tied the game on a goal from Carter Mazur. Mazur’s goal was his first career goal in the USHL and was assisted by Calvin Dybicz. After tying the game in the 1st period, Tri-City surrendered another goal to the Bucs. Logan Anderson scored his first goal of the season at 8:15 of the 1st period to give Des Moines its second lead of the game. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 10-7 in the 1st period but trailed by one goal entering the 2nd period. The Storm again outshot Des Moines 6-3 in the 2nd period, but neither team found an additional goal in the game. Des Moines carried a 2-1 lead into the 3rd period. Tri-City had not won a game this season when trailing after two periods, and Des Moines had not lost a game this season when leading after the 2nd period.

Joe Molenaar started the Storm scoring outburst just over three minutes into the 3rd period. Molenaar’s goal was his second of the season and was scored on the power play. The goal was netted at 3:09 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Mike Koster and Ian Murphy. Colby Ambrosio gave Tri-City its first lead of the game minutes later on another power play goal. Ambrosio’s goal was his 7th of the season and was assisted by Matthew Knies and Nick Capone. The goal was scored at 6:43 of the period and was Ambrosio’s league leading 5th power play goal of the year. With less than five minutes to play, Ambrosio scored his second goal of the night and team leading eighth goal of the year to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies and Cole McWard. Finally, with less than three minutes to go in the game, Ian Murphy sealed Tri-City’s win with his third goal of the year. Nick Capone recorded his second assist of the night on the empty net scoring play. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 18-0 in the 3rd period, and completed the comeback with a 5-2 win on home ice at the Viaero Center. Daniel Allin stopped eight of ten Buccaneer shots to record the victory in net.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.