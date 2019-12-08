Tri-City splits weekend series with Fargo

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm split a two game weekend series against the Fargo Force with a 2-1 win in the first game, and most recently, a 5-3 loss on Saturday night at the Viaero Center. The action began at 6:00pm on Saturday night with Tri-City and Fargo completing the final period of a previously scheduled game that had been postponed due to poor ice conditions the previous night. Following the competition of the Storm’s 23rd regular season game of the year, Fargo battled back to defeat Tri-City 5-3. In the two games, Tri-City got goals from Colby Ambrosio, Benji Eckerle, Nick Capone, Joe Berg, and Nick Portz. The Storm now prepare for a two game road series against the Chicago Steel next weekend to close out play prior to the holiday break. Tri-City will be back home again on December 27th for “First Responders Night/Teddy Bear Toss” against the Sioux City Musketeers. The Storm return to action on Friday in a road matchup against the Eastern Conference leading Chicago Steel.

After sitting on a 2-1 lead for roughly twenty hours, Tri-City held Fargo off the board in Saturday night’s 3rd period to win the game by a final sore of 2-1. The win marked the second of the season for Tri-City against the Fargo Force. After trailing 1-0 after the 1st period on Friday night, Colby Ambrosio and Benji Eckerle netted second period goals for the Storm. The second game of the night began approximately twenty minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Fargo jumped on the board first on Saturday night on a goal from Mason Salquist. Salquist’s goal was scored at 3:38 of the 1st period and preceded a goal scored minutes later by teammate Lynden Breen. Breen’s goal, scored at the 5:27 mark of the 1st period, gave the Force a 2-0 lead in the game. Nick Capone provided an answer for Tri-City, netting his 4th goal of the year on the power play at 9:19 of the 1st period to cut Fargo’s lead in half. Capone’s goal was assisted by Colby Ambrosio, and Cal Dybicz. Tri-City outshot Fargo 7-6 in the 1st period but trailed by one goal. Fargo’s Lynden Breen scored his second goal of the night and eighth goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in the 2nd period to give Fargo a 3-1 lead. Tri-City outshot Fargo 11-10 in the 2nd period but trailed by two goals entering the 3rd period. Just over a minute into the 3rd period, Joe Berg scored his second goal of the year to give Tri-City its second goal of the night. Berg’s goal was netted at 1:05 of the 3rd period and was assisted by Benji Eckerle. At 10:29 of the 3rd period, Nick Portz tied the game on a goal assisted by Sam Rhodes. With less than two minutes to go in the game, Fargo’s Alex Nordstrom scored his fourth goal of the year to give the Force a 4-3 lead. With fifteen seconds left in the game, Nordstrom scored an empty net goal to give Fargo a 5-3 road win over Tri-City.

