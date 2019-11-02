Tri-City wins fourth consecutive game in 3-1 road defeat of Fargo

Fargo, ND – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Fargo Force by a final score of 3-1 Friday night at Scheels Arena. Matthew Knies scored two goals, and Joe Berg scored his first goal of the season to secure the win. Daniel Allin stopped 24 of Fargo’s 25 shots to record the win in net. The win was the team’s fourth consecutive in the regular season. Tri-City returns to action tomorrow in another road game against the Force, before returning home to battle Des Moines in back to back games at the Viaero Center next weekend. Puck drop for tomorrow’s road game is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Fargo scored the game’s opening goal just over halfway through the first period. Lynden Breen netted his 6th goal of the year at 11:40 of the period to give the Force a 1-0 advantage. The goal was scored even strength and was assisted by Carter Randklev. Shots on goal were 9-9 in the 1st period, and Fargo carried a one goal lead into the 2nd period.

Tri-City erased Fargo’s lead in the opening five minutes of the period, and took control of the game behind two goals from Matthew Knies. Knies netted his first goal of the night at 1:34 of the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. His goal was assisted by Kyle Aucoin. Tri-City added another goal minutes later to take a 2-1 lead. The Storm’s second goal of the night was scored by Matthew Knies and was assisted by Colby Ambrosio and Nick Portz. Knies’ goal was scored at the 4:52 mark of the period and was his 4th of the year. Shots on goal were 9-9 in the 2nd period, and Tri-City carried a one goal lead into the 3rd period.

The only goal of the 3rd period was scored in the final minute of the game, an empty netter from Tri-City’s Joe Berg. Berg’s goal at 19:04 of the 3rd period was his 1st of the season, and was unassisted. The goal gave the Storm a 3-1 road win over the Fargo Force. Tomorrow’ game is the second meeting in a seven game season series between the two teams.

In the win, Tri-City improved to 5-5-1-1 in the 2019-2020 regular season, and remained the 3rd place team in the Western Conference standings. Following tomorrow’s road game, the Storm will return home for back to back games at the Viaero Center next weekend against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

