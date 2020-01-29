Tristen Edwards Named to USA Softball Top 50 “Watch List”

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the preseason USA Softball Player-of-the-Year Watch List, announced on Wednesday. Edwards becomes the first Husker on the watch list since former All-American MJ Knighten.

Edwards started all 52 games for Nebraska in 2019. The Murrieta, Calif., native led the Huskers at the plate with a .376 batting average and a .758 slugging percentage. She scored 42 runs, had 56 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs – all team highs. Edwards broke the school record for multi-home run games in a single season after having four in 2019. She is also one of 13 Husker players in school history to have at least 10 doubles and 10 homers in the same year and is just one of three Huskers to do it twice in their careers. Edwards finished her junior season in 2019 in the top 10 on Nebraska’s all-time career home runs. She is currently tied for eighth with 31.

Edwards is one of six Big Ten players on the list, joining Danielle Williams (Northwestern), Kayla Kowent (Wisconsin), Amber Fiser (Minnesota), Meghan Beaubien (Michigan) and Lexie Blair (Michigan).