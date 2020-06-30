Two Lopers named All American Scholars

Kearney, Neb. – Junior Kaitlyn Howe and freshman Paige Lucero represent Nebraska-Kearney on the 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar team. To qualify a student-athlete must post a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA and have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team during the 2019-20 season. A total of 1,401 women’s golfers qualified from all three NCAA divisions. Howe (Wilsonville, Oreg.) has senior academic standing and a 3.715 GPA as an Exercise Science major. She played in all 12 rounds last season and posted a 79.67 stroke average. Also an Exercise Science major, Lucero (Kingman, Ariz.) has a perfect 4.00 GPA. Already a sophomore academically, she appeared in 10 rounds last season to lead all Loper newcomers. UNK begins the 2020-21 season September 8th in Blue Springs, Mo., at the annual Central Region Preview.
BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | June 30, 2020
