UHSL Suspends Season

CHICAGO, IL – The USHL announced Thursday its decision to suspend game play effective immediately and until further notice. The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind. In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have also been been suspended until further notice. The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season. Tri City was scheduled to be in action tomorrow night at home.