UNK Announces New Attendance Guidelines

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department announced today fans will be allowed to attend second semester indoor home contests.

This includes home basketball, wrestling, and volleyball events; indoor track and field is still closed to the public due to the tight confines of Cushing Coliseum. Fans are also welcome to attend Loper soccer at Cope Stadium what that season kickoff in late March.

The fan policy at home games at held at Kearney High (swimming and outdoor track) and at city complexes (softball and tennis) is still to be determined.

All ticket sales will be on-line only; no in-person sales or gameday sales will take place. Cost for each home event is $10 (adult), $5 (Student), 10 & Under/Lifetime pass holders (free). UNK is capping capacity at 25% so tickets and admission are on a first come, first serve basis.

The general admission tickets will be available on-line each Wednesday at www.lopertickets.com with fans receiving an e-ticket after they make a purchase. For those 10 & Under/Lifetime pass holders please contact the UNK Athletic ticket office to reserve a ticket and those will be left at will call.

COVID protocols include masks worn at all times and leaving at least two seats in between parties. Areas of the Health & Sports Center will also be closed off to the general public.

For more information contact the UNK Athletic Ticket Office at (308) 865-1641 or at lopertickets@unk.edu. UNK hosts Missouri Western State (Jan. 14) and Northwest Missouri State (Jan. 16) in basketball next weekend as well as Chadron State (Jan. 16) in wrestling. That dual will take place in Cushing Coliseum.