UNK Battles Emporia State In Week 3

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football looks to solve the Emporia State Hornets this Saturday afternoon in Kansas.

The 24th all-time meeting between the Lopers (1-1) and Hornets (1-1) kicks off from Francis G. Welch Stadium at 2 p.m. Action (pregame, game and post game) can be heard live on 93.1 KRVN FM “The River”.

E-State has been a stinger in the side of UNK for over a decade, winning 10 of the last 11 games between the two including the past four. Last year the Lopers were up 17-0 at the half only to see the Hornets score 20 unanswered points to win. A last minute UNK field goal misfired and then a last second touchdown catch was ruled incomplete.

UNK started this series, which began in 1975, with a bang by taking the first 10 meetings. After dropping the 1985 contest, the Lopers won 30-29 in 1986 with the only other “W” in the series being a wild 42-40 home decision in severe weather elements to close out the 2013 season. Posting a 5-6 all-time mark in Emporia, the Lopers haven’t won there since 1983.

Emporia has had to retool its quick strike offense as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year Braxton Marstall (11,156 career yards of total offense) finally graduated as did All-MIAA back Landon Nault. Marstall threw for 132 yards and ran for 72 more last year vs. the Lopers with Nault tallying 124 yards in 29 carries. Redshirt sophomore Dalton Cowen (6-3, 205 lbs.) is the new starting QB. To date he’s completed 59% of his passes for 435 yards, four TD’s and three INT’s. He is ESU’s second leading rusher with 25 carries for 94 yards and a score.

Junior newcomer Carlos Grace (5-10, 190 lbs.) and graduate student Kai Callins (5-10, 200 lbs.) are the top backs. Callins had over 500 all-purpose yards last season with Grace currently averaging 7.0 yards per carry with two TD’s. Next, a deep receiving corps includes sophomore Corey Thomas (5-10, 182 lbs.) and Cole Schumacher (6-1, 190 lbs.) and redshirt freshman Dexton Swineheart (5-10, 155 lbs.). They’ve combined for 19 catches for 324 yards and three TD’s through the first two weeks. Finally, the line includes senior RT Estevan Arana (6-5, 282 lbs.), a 2018 h.m. All-MIAA selection.

UNK enters week three having outscored the competition 43-13 in the first half and getting outscored 42-19 after the break. Looking for its ninth all-time MIAA road win, the Lopers are first in the MIAA in multiple categories including rushing offense (267.5 ypg), rushing carries (112), time of possession (36:52), sacks allowed (0) and rushing TD’s allowed (two).

Fifth-year senior QB Alex McGinnis (Crete) has been consistent in the passing game over the first two weeks to the tune of 421 yards, four TD’s, no INT’s and the second best completion percentage (63.2) in the MIAA. He’s also rushed 23 times for 69 yards and has one of UNK’s five ground scores.

Defensively senior ILB Sal Silvio (Kansas City) needs two more tackles to become only the seventh Lopers since 1990 to reach the 250 career tackle mark. He’s led the team in stops each of the first two weeks, having seven (six solo) tackles last Thursday vs. Central Oklahoma.

UNK has back-to-back home games in weeks four and five, facing No 23 Pittsburg State (2-0) next Saturday and Northeastern State (0-2) for “Homecoming” on October 5. Those two square off this weekend in Kansas.