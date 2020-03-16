Kearney, Neb. – The annual Nebraska-Kearney High School indoor track meets, scheduled for March 19-21, have been canceled and will not be made up. The meets are a fundraiser for the UNK track program and allow high school student-athletes from around the state a tune up meet before the outdoor season begins. The schedule was Class D (March 19), Class A (March 20) and Classes B & C (March 21).
UNK Cancels Indoor Track Meets
