UNK Cancels Indoor Track Meets

UNK Cancels Indoor Track Meets

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | March 16, 2020
Kearney, Neb. – The annual Nebraska-Kearney High School indoor track meets, scheduled for March 19-21, have been canceled and will not be made up. The meets are a fundraiser for the UNK track program and allow high school student-athletes from around the state a tune up meet before the outdoor season begins. The schedule was Class D (March 19), Class A (March 20) and Classes B & C (March 21).

